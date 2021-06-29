Local members of LGBTQ community react to Supreme Court not reviving school’s transgender bathroom ban

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Supreme Court made the decision Monday to not revive the school’s transgender bathroom ban.

What this means for transgender students, is that they can now use the bathroom at school that they identify with adding more inclusivity among schools and students.

9-year-old Ella King says school should be a safe place for children.

“Kids that are non-binary or were born as a girl but now feel like they’re a boy. They should feel like they should use the bathroom that they should.”

Now students can.

The Supreme Court left in place a lower court’s ruling that found the bathroom policy unconstitutional.

Meaning students who are transgender can use the bathroom of the gender they identify with allowing students like Ella, a chance to be themselves.

“It should be really comfortable. Next year I’m going to fourth grade and I’m going to ask my teacher if I can use pronouns. Like they/them.”

This all started with a transgender student in Virginia, back in 2015.

Gavin Grimm was transgender and told by the principal of his school that he had permission to use the boys bathroom.

The school board later adopted a policy saying students could only use the bathroom that corresponds with their biological gender.

Grimm took the school board to court, saying he was discriminated against. Now the 6-year-long fight is over.

“Trans students are more than the restrooms that they use. This is also huge so that schools can advocate in the best way for trans students and gender diverse students on campus.”

Daris King is a resident in Greenville and says this ruling is important for their children.

“I worry about their safety anyway as a parent but I shouldn’t have to worry about what bathroom they’re going to. They shouldn’t have to worry about what bathroom they go to. I just want them to be safe and feel good in their own skin.”

Equality NC says the ruling is a way for the LGBTQ community and queer students to feel connected to the community.

Some similar issues could also head to the Supreme Court soon like allowing transgender students to play on school sports teams matching the gender they identify with.

This ruling comes on the anniversary of the stonewall riots, which are considered the first major protest of the LGBTQ community for equal rights at the Stonewall Inn in New York in 1969.

