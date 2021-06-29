Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Staying hot and muggy

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will build along the east coast through Thursday, pumping in plenty of heat and humidity. NC will have highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this week, but coastal areas will max out in the mid 80s each day. Rain chances will stay under 20% through Thursday. Friday into Saturday will be the next substantial shot at storms as a cold front approaches from the west.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with highs around 89°. Heat index: Mid 90s Rain chance 20%. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and hot. High 90°. Heat index: 99°. Wind: South 4-8 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 90°. Heat index: Upper 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

