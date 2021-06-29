Advertisement

Home destroyed in Fire in Pine Knoll Shores

Crews battle fire at a home in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - A home in Pine Knoll Shores was destroyed in an afternoon fire and now investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze.

Pine Knoll Shores Fire Chief Jason Baker says his crews were called to a home on Loblolly Lane just before 3:15pm Tuesday afternoon. Baker says when firefighters arrived on scene flames could be seen coming from the roof, several firefighters were trying to gain entry into the home when the roof collapsed but thankfully Baker says no one was injured.

No one was home at the time, and the investigation into what caused the fire is now underway.

