Firework supplies running low ahead of July Fourth Holiday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Independence Day Holiday is just around the corner and many people are busy planning how they’ll celebrate the Fourth of July, but if those celebrations include fireworks you may not want to wait too long to buy some.

Local Firework stand Owners say they haven’t been able to recoup supplies from last year’s record breaking sales. Some supplies are completely out of stock and owners tell us that getting additional fireworks hasn’t been easy since most are made in China.

Chris Penhollow says his advice is to go out and buy now, ”Once it’s sold it is sold. We are not sure if we will get more in before the forth but we hope we do but I can’t guarantee that. If you are out shopping you may want to get on it before the weekend gets here.”

Penhollow says customers could also see a slight increase in prices on certain items as supplies remain low.

