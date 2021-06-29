Advertisement

Farmville Central celebrates third straight state title with ring ceremony

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For those who aren’t aware, there is a high school basketball dynasty in Eastern North Carolina.

The Farmville Central boys basketball team celebrated its third straight 2A state title with another ring ceremony Monday night inside the auditorium at Farmville Central High School.

“It’s not about me,” said longtime head coach Larry Williford. “It’s about those guys that were sitting on stage tonight.”

The always humble Larry Williford was at a loss for words.

“I can’t put it into words,” added Williford. “This team never blinked one time. No matter what adversity came their way.”

21 years as head coach of the Farmville Central boys basketball team. Three straight state titles. 76-2 record during that span.

“Can’t say enough about how lucky I have been to coach guys like this,” Williford said.

Terquavion Smith has been at N.C. State for a month already, but will always remember winning three straight.

“I love basketball, so it was a great feeling,” said Smith who was recently named N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year. “Me and my team rallied together and got three rings. Hand is kind of heavy, but it was a good time. Good high school experience.”

The pandemic never stopped this team.

“I thought playing in a mask [would be a problem, but it was] never a problem,” Williford explained.

Neither did playing on the road throughout the postseason.

“It definitely makes this one more special because we didn’t play at home in the playoffs,” added Smith. “COVID made it a shorter season, so it made it special.”

Williford’s secret to success?

Smith may be off to play college basketball at N.C. State, and several other senior standouts will be out of the picture, but Williford wasn’t named NCHSAA Coach of the Year for nothing. He’s already reloaded with a bunch of younger talent, and they’re all hungry to keep the dynasty alive by winning a fourth straight state title next year.

