CUTE: New Bern Police captain, sergeant save kitten stuck in car

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says its captain and a sergeant saved a trapped kitten from a car Tuesday morning.

Captain Daniels and Sgt. Weaver stopped on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to help what they thought was a stranded driver.

The duo then found a kitten clinging to the car’s wheel well and pulled it to safety.

The kitten is now safe at the local shelter and waiting for its forever home.

