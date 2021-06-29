Advertisement

CUTE: New Bern Police captain, sergeant save kitten stuck in car

NBPD kitten rescue
NBPD kitten rescue(New Bern Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says its captain and a sergeant saved a trapped kitten from a car Tuesday morning.

Captain Daniels and Sgt. Weaver stopped on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to help what they thought was a stranded driver.

The duo then found a kitten clinging to the car’s wheel well and pulled it to safety.

The kitten is now safe at the local shelter and waiting for its forever home.

