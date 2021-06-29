Advertisement

‘A big weight off our shoulders’: Wilmington student on winning vaccine lottery

By Elly Cosgrove
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent Myrtle Grove Middle School grad Vania Martinez at first could not believe that she had won North Carolina’s first ‘Cash 4 College’ vaccine lottery.

“I got the call — it was exciting, I thought it was fake, I thought it was a lie — I was like, ‘no, I doubt it.’ And my mom was like, ‘no, yeah you did, it’s not a lie,’” Martinez said. “It’s crazy how you just wake up one day and, ‘oh you won a free scholarship!’”

Governor Roy Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced the first two winners of North Carolina’s vaccination lottery. Shelly Wyramon of Winston-Salem, a mother of three and who has 20 years of teaching experience, won the $1 million prize.

Martinez said winning the money towards college tuition was both shocking and life-changing for her family.

“It really is a big weight off our shoulders because I started saving up for half of my college and my mom was going to pay half of it, so it was going to be like 50-50 and I was going to go to college,” she said.

She even just started a summer job to start saving up for her half of her tuition. If she didn’t save up enough, she planned on joining the Marine Corps.

Martinez decided to get the vaccine after losing loved ones to the virus and after doing some research herself, ultimately deciding it was what was safest for her and her family.

She hopes that her peers consider making the same choice.

“I would say get vaccinated, not only for you — even if you do win or don’t win a prize — at the end of the day, it’s for your health, for your families health, for this pandemic to get over,” Martinez said.

Dr. West Paul, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for New Hanover Regional Medical Center, told WECT that while high vaccination rates are seen in New Hanover County’s most vulnerable population, it’s the younger population that continues to be a challenge to get vaccinated.

“Unfortunately, the flip side of that coin, is we’ve seen more and more young people that have now been hospitalized, some [with] severe illness, for that,” Paul said.

Paul and other health experts hope more kids make the same choice as Martinez, especially as the virus continues to mutate.

“This is the population that we know historically hasn’t been that horribly affected by the previous variants of the COVID virus, so they haven’t been hospitalized, but as we felt might happen with the new variants, such as the Delta variant, you’re more likely to go to the hospital with that variant,” Paul said. “That’s what we don’t want to see, so all the more urgency to get the younger population vaccinated.”

Even though she has four years of high school ahead of her, Martinez already has a college picked out that she hopes to one day attend: North Carolina State University.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged off Cape Hatteras Monday
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Pearl River man has been arrested following a...
POLICE: Man dies after assault in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Staying hot and muggy
NBPD kitten rescue
CUTE: New Bern Police captain, sergeant save kitten stuck in car
Zebra Cobra
Venomous cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood
Greenville police say the remains of 65-year-old Vicky Brantley were found on June 18 in...
Remains found in Greenville identified as missing woman
Eddie Graham plans to announce his candidacy for the sheriff of Pasquotank County
Elizabeth City police detective to announce run for sheriff in Pasquotank County