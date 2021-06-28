Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy saves choking 1-year-old during traffic stop

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (Gray News) - A deputy sheriff in New Mexico saved a choking toddler during what he thought was going to be a routine traffic stop.

Video from his cruiser’s dash camera of the June 5 incident was shared by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page. Deputy Sheriff Patrick Ficke pulled over an SUV driving erratically on I-25.

The driver, who was a father, jumped out of the vehicle and told the deputy his 1-year-old daughter was not breathing.

“I could see the baby was stiff and purple, so I immediately called for an ambulance, paramedics and ran up to the baby,” Ficke said in the video.

The deputy checked the little girl’s airway and could see she was choking on something. He turned her over and started performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Ficke said a Cheeto the toddler was choking on came out within a minute of giving the Heimlich, and the girl started crying.

“It was pretty scary for a bit,” Ficke said. “One thing with calls is you never want to see a child hurt, so I was just lucky I was there at the right time and able to help her.”

175 YEARS OF PROTECTING AND SERVING SINCE 1846 THE SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE On the afternoon of June 5, 2021,...

Posted by Santa Fe County Sheriff on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged in Pamlico Sound Monday
Chocowinity police officer Gerard "Jerry" Fucito.
Chocowinity police officer dies unexpectedly, CPD says
TD Danny
First Alert Tropics: Danny no threat to North Carolina
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman

Latest News

Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with...
Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave
Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’
Leo Soto, who created this memorial with grocery stores donating flowers and candles, pauses in...
Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Another body is recovered from building; death toll at 11
Local members of LGBTQ community react to Supreme Court not reviving school’s transgender bathroom ban