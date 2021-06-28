Advertisement

Tropical Storm Danny brings rip current risks to Crystal Coast

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rough seas kept most beachgoers from enjoying the water and instead taking in the views of the Crystal Coast from the safety of the sandy shore on Monday.

The rough surf kept visitor Trisann Ferrigna from heading further than ankle deep, “We just haven’t been venturing too far out because of how rough it is out there.”

This high surf is coming from Tropical Storm Danny. While Danny is headed towards Southern South Carolina, dangerous rip currents are extending along from the Crystal Coast to Cape Hatteras. “The rip current and the under tow it’s unbelievably rough,” Ferrigna said.

Red flags stand as a strong warning that the possibility of rip currents is high.

“We’re encouraging no swimming, and that means even ankle deep,” said Ocean Rescue Coordinator, William Matthias.

For people visiting the beach for the first time or those who may have forgotten what each color means, signs posted throughout the beach strand will help remind you.

“Each of the 25 locations along the beach strand that currently holds a red flag has a sign posted with it. So simply walking up to that red flag and taking a few minutes of your time to read that,” Matthias said.

According to officials, to escape a rip current remain calm and swim in the direction following the shoreline. Warning flags can also be found at other beach accesses along the crystal coast.

Experts strongly encourage visitors to swim at life guarded beaches, there are lifeguards on duty at Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged in Pamlico Sound Monday
Chocowinity police officer Gerard "Jerry" Fucito.
Chocowinity police officer dies unexpectedly, CPD says
TD Danny
First Alert Tropics: Danny no threat to North Carolina
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman

Latest News

Local members of LGBTQ community react to Supreme Court not reviving school’s transgender bathroom ban
Several roads in Greenville close due to resurfacing
Several roads in Greenville close due to resurfacing
Railroad maintenance to begin in Pitt County
Railroad maintenance to begin in Pitt County
Gas line work begins in Greenville
Gas line work begins in Greenville
Recent study explains why some people still can’t smell or taste months after COVID-19
Recent study explains why some people still can’t smell or taste months after COVID-19