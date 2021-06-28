Tropical Storm Danny brings rip current risks to Crystal Coast

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rough seas kept most beachgoers from enjoying the water and instead taking in the views of the Crystal Coast from the safety of the sandy shore on Monday.

The rough surf kept visitor Trisann Ferrigna from heading further than ankle deep, “We just haven’t been venturing too far out because of how rough it is out there.”

This high surf is coming from Tropical Storm Danny. While Danny is headed towards Southern South Carolina, dangerous rip currents are extending along from the Crystal Coast to Cape Hatteras. “The rip current and the under tow it’s unbelievably rough,” Ferrigna said.

Red flags stand as a strong warning that the possibility of rip currents is high.

“We’re encouraging no swimming, and that means even ankle deep,” said Ocean Rescue Coordinator, William Matthias.

For people visiting the beach for the first time or those who may have forgotten what each color means, signs posted throughout the beach strand will help remind you.

“Each of the 25 locations along the beach strand that currently holds a red flag has a sign posted with it. So simply walking up to that red flag and taking a few minutes of your time to read that,” Matthias said.

According to officials, to escape a rip current remain calm and swim in the direction following the shoreline. Warning flags can also be found at other beach accesses along the crystal coast.

Experts strongly encourage visitors to swim at life guarded beaches, there are lifeguards on duty at Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach.

