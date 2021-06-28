Road closures begin in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers should be aware of some road closures beginning Monday in Pitt County.

In Greenville, work will begin on Williams Road from Highway 264 to Highway 13. Crews will mill and resurface the road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, so drivers should expect some closures and delays.

Starting July 6, crews will work between 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. nightly to mill and resurface the following roads:

Allen Road from U.S. 264 Alternate to Stantonsburg Road

Charles Boulevard (N.C. 43) from Greenville Boulevard (U.S. 264 Alt.) to Signature Drive

Evans Street from north of the intersection of Greenville Boulevard to Fire Tower Road

Old Tar Road from Fire Tower Road to Worthington Road.

Work on these sections of roads is expected to be complete late this fall.

