Advertisement

Road closures begin in Pitt County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers should be aware of some road closures beginning Monday in Pitt County.

In Greenville, work will begin on Williams Road from Highway 264 to Highway 13. Crews will mill and resurface the road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, so drivers should expect some closures and delays.

Starting July 6, crews will work between 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. nightly to mill and resurface the following roads:

  • Allen Road from U.S. 264 Alternate to Stantonsburg Road
  • Charles Boulevard (N.C. 43) from Greenville Boulevard (U.S. 264 Alt.) to Signature Drive
  • Evans Street from north of the intersection of Greenville Boulevard to Fire Tower Road
  • Old Tar Road from Fire Tower Road to Worthington Road.

Work on these sections of roads is expected to be complete late this fall.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged in Pamlico Sound Monday
Chocowinity police officer Gerard "Jerry" Fucito.
Chocowinity police officer dies unexpectedly, CPD says
TD Danny
First Alert Tropics: Danny no threat to North Carolina
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman

Latest News

Local members of LGBTQ community react to Supreme Court not reviving school’s transgender bathroom ban
Several roads in Greenville close due to resurfacing
Several roads in Greenville close due to resurfacing
Railroad maintenance to begin in Pitt County
Railroad maintenance to begin in Pitt County
Gas line work begins in Greenville
Gas line work begins in Greenville
Recent study explains why some people still can’t smell or taste months after COVID-19
Recent study explains why some people still can’t smell or taste months after COVID-19