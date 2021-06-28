RIP CURRENT RISK: Red flags flying along Crystal Coast
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -Red flags are flying along the Crystal Coast Monday.
The National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk for the area. The NWS says the stronger and more frequent rip currents are expected because of the development of a storm system off our coastline.
It’s advised that beachgoers stay out of the water while the rip current risk is high.
