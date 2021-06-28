Advertisement

POLICE: Man dies after assault in Rocky Mount

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police say 62-year-old Steven Phillips was assaulted and died as a result of his injuries. Officers say he was found around 8 p.m. Sunday on East Bassett Street near South Washington Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). All texts remain anonymous.

