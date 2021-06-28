Advertisement

North Carolina Zoo dropping requirement for reservations

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Zoo is ending the requirement for visitors to make reservations.

A statement from the zoo says reservations will no longer be required beginning July 1.

The zoo will still require visitors who ae not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing.

When the zoo reopened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, reservations were required to limit the number of visitors to the zoo, which is outside of Asheboro.

In recent months, the zoo has welcomed an elephant, a polar bear and 12 red wolf pups.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday morning.
Winston-Salem teacher first vaccine millionaire winner
great white shark
12 ft, nearly 1,000 lb great white pinged in Pamlico Sound Monday
Chocowinity police officer Gerard "Jerry" Fucito.
Chocowinity police officer dies unexpectedly, CPD says
TD Danny
First Alert Tropics: Danny no threat to North Carolina
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman

Latest News

Local members of LGBTQ community react to Supreme Court not reviving school’s transgender bathroom ban
Several roads in Greenville close due to resurfacing
Several roads in Greenville close due to resurfacing
Railroad maintenance to begin in Pitt County
Railroad maintenance to begin in Pitt County
Gas line work begins in Greenville
Gas line work begins in Greenville
Recent study explains why some people still can’t smell or taste months after COVID-19
Recent study explains why some people still can’t smell or taste months after COVID-19