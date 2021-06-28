Man shot, killed by Pitt County deputies identified

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a man shot and killed by Pitt County deputies on Thursday night has been released.

Sheriff Paula Dance said Chad Necessary, 48, was shot during a domestic disturbance at the mobile home on Rivercreek Drive.

An incident report obtained by WITN lists a 41-year-old woman with the same last name that had the same address as Necessary.

Court records show Necessary was charged back in February with assaulting that woman. Neither documents reveal the relationship between the two.

Sheriff Dance said deputies were called to the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park, which is off Clarks Neck Road, for a domestic call involving an armed person around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Dance said when deputies arrived they encountered the man who was armed. Necessary was shot and died at the scene.

The sheriff said none of her deputies were injured.

Sgt. Doug Dolenti and Deputy Troy Scheller remain on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these cases.

The two deputies were both wearing body cameras, according to the sheriff.

The SBI is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

