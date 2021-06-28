Lane closure expected during Duplin County bridge repairs

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A lane closure is expected in Duplin County for the next two days as a bridge repair gets underway.

The West Charity Road Bridge over I-40 will have a lane closed so crews can make repairs to the bridge beginning Monday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. The work is expected to be complete by Wednesday.

Drivers should slow down and expect possible delays if they’re in the area.

