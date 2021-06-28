Infant boy and man, 21, killed in apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 10-month-old child and a 21-year-old man and critically injured an 18-year-old woman.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries from the fire that broke out early Sunday.

Police said 21-year-old Anthony Lamont King was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at the Winston-Salem apartment. The infant boy died at a hospital.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, but police said foul play wasn’t suspected.

Fire Units on scene of a residential structure fire at White Meadow Ln. Rescue in progress. #wsfire #cityofws .132 pic.twitter.com/ow1KAM2GWk — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) June 27, 2021

