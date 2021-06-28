Advertisement

Infant boy and man, 21, killed in apartment fire

Winston-Salem FD
Winston-Salem FD(Winston-Salem FD)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating an apartment fire that killed a 10-month-old child and a 21-year-old man and critically injured an 18-year-old woman.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries from the fire that broke out early Sunday.

Police said 21-year-old Anthony Lamont King was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at the Winston-Salem apartment. The infant boy died at a hospital.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, but police said foul play wasn’t suspected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity police officer Gerard "Jerry" Fucito.
Chocowinity police officer dies unexpectedly, CPD says
Man charged with murder after woman shot and killed in Elizabeth City
Two vaccine lottery winners to be announced in N.C. on Monday
Eric Jerome Grant
Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman
First Pride celebration held in Greenville since the pandemic began.
Greenville wraps up Pride Month with final celebration

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy Monday; Tropical low staying south
Gov. Roy Cooper in Elizabeth City on Sunday.
Gov. Roy Cooper meets with demonstrators in Elizabeth City
Gov. Roy Cooper meets with demonstrators in Elizabeth City
Gov. Roy Cooper meets with demonstrators in Elizabeth City
Ocean Isle Beach
Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach