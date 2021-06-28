Advertisement

“I’ll get to me later”: Burlington man wins $10 million prize, plans to help family with winnings

$10,000,000 Colossal Cash
$10,000,000 Colossal Cash
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina man is choosing to give back after winning big on a scratch-off ticket.

Howard Poole, a truck driver from Burlington, said he plans to use some of the $10 million prize to help his family, including buying a new home for his mother.

Poole made his stop at the Sandy Cross Mart 2 on N.C. 49 to collect a $20 scratch-off prize. While there, he decided to try his luck again with a $30 $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket.

Poole had his choice of a $500,000 annuity a year for 20 years or taking the lump sum of $6 million. He chose the lump sum and after state and federal tax withholdings, took home $4,245,009.

Poole said he wanted to buy his mother a new home and help other family members, including a brother who is battling cancer.

