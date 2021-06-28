Elections being delayed for many Eastern Carolina municipalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Municipal elections will be delayed in multiple Eastern Carolina cities and towns.

A state law took effect on Monday moving elections in more than 30 municipalities to next year.

The delay came about because the cities and towns didn’t get data on time to redraw electoral districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census.

In Eastern Carolina the following municipal elections are delayed:

Edenton

Elizabeth City

Enfield

Greenville

Jacksonville

Mount Olive

New Bern

Plymouth

Princeville

Roanoke Rapids

Rocky Mount

Tarboro

Wilson

State election officials say municipalities have until July 19th to notify them if they want to keep the original 2021 election dates.

For those moving to 2022, mayors and councilmembers will continue to hold office until results from those 2022 elections are finalized.

