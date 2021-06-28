Child bitten by shark in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A 7-year-old girl was bitten by a shark this morning around 11 a.m. in Ocean Isle Beach according to Mayor Debbie Smith.

EMS responded to the scene and the young girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Smith says there were no other sightings of sharks today and no additional warnings for swimmers.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.