Bridgeton man heading to prison for assaulting deputies

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Bridgeton man is heading to prison after authorities say he tried to body slam a Craven County deputy sheriff.

Buddy Sedell pled guilty last week to assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer and two counts of larceny.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said deputies encountered the 28-year-old man at a home on Antioch Road after they tried to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

They said Sedell went inside and tried to shut and lock the door, eventually using a two-foot metal bar to slam the door onto the hands of the deputies.

After getting inside, deputies say the man fought with them and tried to pick up one deputy and slam them to the ground. Deputies say they eventually tasered Sedell and placed him under arrest.

Judge Joshua Willey sentenced the man as a habitual felon to serve a maximum sentence of 9 years and 9 months in state prison.

In an unrelated case, the man also pled guilty to the thefts of cellular telephone and towing equipment from people in the Bridgeton area.

