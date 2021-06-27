Tropical wave growing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center gives a tropical wave a medium chance to develop as it approaches South Carolina. It is likely to reach the coast Monday, so time is short for it to gain organization. Impacts to our area will be limited by the small size of the tropical wave and by high pressure building into our area. There will be a chance for a few scattered showers Monday afternoon, mainly over the southern half of the area. Rip currents will be high south of Oregon Inlet Monday.

Tropical Wave off Southeastern US Coast (WITN)

