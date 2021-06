GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Evans Street at Reade Circle will close on Sunday for an artwork installation.

The City of Greenville said the closure is scheduled to last through Wednesday, weather-permitting.

Detour signs will be posted to divert motorists to designated routes for the duration of the closure, the city said.

🚧 Reade Circle at Evans Street is scheduled to close for a couple of days starting on Sunday, but it's for a pretty cool reason! 🎨 Check the attached release for details! Posted by City of Greenville, NC - Government on Thursday, June 24, 2021

