NCWorks hiring event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be a hiring event at the NCWorks Career Center in Onslow County Tuesday.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 461 Western Blvd., Suite 106 in Jacksonville.

JAYDS Home Care, LLC says they will be there to conduct on spot interviews. They’re looking to fill Companion, Respite and Sitter positions.

Participants must bring a valid drivers license with them.

