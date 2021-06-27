Advertisement

Missing man’s body recovered after days-long search on Lake Norman

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The days-long search for a missing man came to a close Sunday after crews recovered his body from Lake Norman, according to North Carolina Wildlife officials.

The body of Eric Jerome Grant was recovered near the main channel of the lake, where crews had been searching, around 1 p.m.

Officials said he was out on the boat Friday evening and was not wearing a life jacket.

The family told WBTV that Grant just turned 30 years old on June 15.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cornelius Fire Department received word a person being towed on the lake went underwater and did not resurface.

The search for Grant started on Lake Norman in the Staghorn Court area of Cornelius.

Crews worked through the early morning hours of Saturday using SONAR, land searches, and the Charlotte Fire Department’s Dive Team but were unsuccessful, according to Cornelius Fire Capt. EJ McCormick.

The search was suspended late Saturday afternoon because of choppy water, and several boats in the area, but resumed Sunday morning.

McCormick said the 911 call that came in Friday was “instrumental” in helping them find where to search for Grant.

“In this instance, we had to rely on a 911 call actually. It’s what gave us our last clue as to where to look,” McCormick said. “The other piece that we used today was the ROV, which is the underwater robot, and that was supplied by the Charlotte Fire Department. That prevents the need for a diver to enter the water.”

Lake Norman water rescue resumes, officials to cordon off portion of the area
Lake Norman water rescue resumes, officials to cordon off portion of the area(WBTV)

Cornelius Fire Department led the search with assistance from East Lincoln, Denver and Charlotte fire departments, Sherrills Ford Fire and Rescue and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

According to McCormick, Grant was found 81 feet in the water. Officer Sampson Parker Jr. with N.C. Wildlife confirmed he was not wearing a life jacket.

