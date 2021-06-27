Advertisement

Man charged with murder after woman shot and killed in Elizabeth City

(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pennsylvania man was charged with murder after a woman was shot and killed in Elizabeth City on Saturday.

Elizabeth City Police came to the area of 522 South Hughes Boulevard where they say Jacqueline Marie Castel, 54, was found lying in bed unresponsive and with a gunshot wound to the head.

Castel, who police say is from the 200 block of Lark Lane Flinton, PA, was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with life threatening injuries and later died.

John Randall Landry, 52, of the 4000 block of Pumpkin Ridge Road, PA, was charged with murder. Landry was also served with a fugitive warrant from Fauquier, Virginia, police said.

Landry will be held with no bond on the murder charge and $100,000 on the fugitive charge.

Landry’s first court appearance will be on Tuesday at the Pasquotank County Courthouse.

Elizabeth City Police said this is an active investigation and that anyone with information is asked to call the department or the Elizabeth City Crime Line.

