Gov. Roy Cooper meets with demonstrators in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper met with protestors in Elizabeth City on Sunday after attending service at Mount Lebanon Zion Church.

Since Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank County deputies on April 21, protestors have called for transparency and justice for Brown and continued to march.

Gov. Cooper was joined by Attorney General Josh Stein, who held a press conference with local officials after service.

“We wanted to come today to hear from people, to worship with people, and to make sure that they knew that we are doing everything that we can to make sure we make the right kinds of changes in our laws,” Cooper said. “The right kinds of changes in our training so that we can avoid these kinds of incidents from happening again.”

Cooper’s visit comes as the Pasquotank County’s sheriff said his department will soon stop helping Elizabeth City police with the nightly protests over Brown’s shooting death.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten’s decision went into effect on Saturday.

Wooten said Elizabeth City continuing to issue protest permits “have allowed and encouraged daily protests by a very small group of our community to hinder the lives of our citizens.”

In Wooten’s release on Friday, the addresses of citizens who had came to the Sheriff’s Office to file a report in reference to being harassed and receiving threatening comments via Facebook were listed.

Those who met with Gov. Cooper and Stein on Sunday talked in private without the media but came out and said they feel reassured and recharged after feeling a sense of hopelessness in getting justice for Brown.

“For us to have real public safety there has to be trust and faith between the police and the people they serve; and right now we feel like that trust is not as strong as it should be here in Elizabeth City,” Stein said.

Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers said he thought it was an “outstanding conversation.” Rivers was among a delegation of clergy and activists that met with the Governor in Raleigh in June to discuss the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

“We got a chance to express the truth,” Rivers said. “It allows everyone to see that there has to be justice for Andrew Brown. It’s letting this community know and other rural communities around is that we’re not going back to business as usual.”

For Celeste Taylor, Gov. Cooper’s presence meant a lot.

“It meant a whole lot for the Governor to be here cause a lot of people were saying that we’re walking in vain and we didn’t have nobody behind us so once the Governor came it made us feel at least he hears us and he sees us,” Taylor said.

Gov. Cooper had voiced his support of a federal investigation into the shooting and that a special prosecutor should handle all matters regarding the shooting.

He echoed that at the service on Sunday by reminding he put together a task force solely focused on putting racial equity into the criminal justice in the state and that he supports changing state law regarding the public’s access to body camera video.

