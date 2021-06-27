Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy Monday; Tropical low staying south

Humidity will increase Monday as southeast winds bring tropical air over our region
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion: A weak area of low pressure area is located about 300 miles east of Savannah, GA Monday morning. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 60% chance to become a tropical depression before it reaches land Monday night. The system will like move onshore along the coast of either Georgia or South Carolina Monday night. For our area, impacts will be limited to a few scattered coastal showers Monday night along the coast as well as high rip threats along the coast south of Oregon Inlet. Otherwise, most of ENC will have highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this week, but coastal areas will max out in the mid 80s each day. Rain chances will stay under 20% through Thursday.

Monday

Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower. High near 88°. Heat index: 97° Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with highs around 89°. Heat index: 98°. Rain chance 20%. Winds South-10 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and hot. High 90°. Heat index: 99°. Wind Southwest-10 mph.

Download your own hurricane tracking chart: click here

