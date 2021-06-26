Advertisement

Two vaccine lottery winners to be announced in N.C. on Monday

(The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The first two winners of the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing will be announced on Monday, the NCDHHS said.

The drawings are part of the state’s “Bringing Summer Back,” campaign to encourage North Carolinians to get vaccinated.

The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. in Raleigh and will be livestreamed online.

Winners for the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will be drawn every other Wednesday through Aug. 4, NCDHHS said.

First of four vaccine lottery winners announced today

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity police officer Gerard "Jerry" Fucito.
Chocowinity police officer dies unexpectedly, CPD says
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Ten-year-old Lilly Chigas organized a Pride event in Emerald Isle.
Ten year old organizes Emerald Isle’s first ever Pride event
(Source: KLTV Staff)
Law firm gives away 1,000 gallons of free gas

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm to hot Sunday under bright skies
Man charged with murder after woman shot and killed in Elizabeth City
Greenville wraps up Pride Month with final celebration
Greenville wraps up Pride Month with final celebration
First Pride celebration held in Greenville since the pandemic began.
Greenville wraps up Pride Month with final celebration