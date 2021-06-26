Advertisement

Ten year old organizes Emerald Isle’s first ever Pride event

Ten-year-old Lilly Chigas organized a Pride event in Emerald Isle.
By Amber Lake
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emerald Isle is celebrating Pride Month with its first ever event happening Saturday, organized by a ten-year-old.

Lilly Chigas always wanted to make others around her feel important so she decided to create an event that would include people of all ages who wanted to celebrate Pride.

Lilly says it doesn’t matter if you are a part of the LBGTQ+ community, or an ally she would love for everyone to participate in the walk to support self-acceptance, achievements, and Pride.

The event will be a Pride Walk on the bike path between Emerald Isle Growler Bar and El Zarape starting at 10 am.

Participants will walk down the bike path to a crosswalk located near the Emerald Isle Administrative Offices and then walk back on the sidewalk.

The walk is set to take 1 hour, ending at 11 am.

Lilly wants participants to know that they are free to dress up or decorate their bicycle, scooter or pet, and music is allowed as well.

The event will have a moment of silence at the end of the walk to remember those who have lost their lives from acts of violence against the LGBTQ+ community including the 49 killed and 58 injured from the Pulse NightClub massacre in 2016.

For more information, you can visit the events Facebook Page.

