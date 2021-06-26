Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Downpours and sunshine this weekend

Wettest June on record for several Eastern NC cities
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Forecast Discussion: With more than 13 inches of rain recorded in Greenville so far this month, we have easily broken the long-standing record of 12.60″ set back in 1929. Washington and Newport have also taken the 1st place spots in their own June rainfall records.

A few more scattered storms are lifting through ENC Saturday morning. Some brief flooding of urban areas, streams and creeks is possible Saturday morning. Then we’re settling into a rather uneventful stretch of weather for most of next week. Most of ENC will consistently have highs in the upper 80s to near 90 but coastal areas will max out in the mid 80s.

Saturday

Staying warm and muggy with a 40% rain chance for the first half of the day. High 86. Wind: SE 10 G 15. Breezy afternoon.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and dry with a high of 87. Heat indices reaching the low 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 88. Wind SE 5-10.

