RE/MAX wins third GLL City Championship in four years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A dynasty is born. RE/MAX scored three runs in the top of the sixth to beat Host Lions, 5-2, in Game 3 of the Greenville Little Leagues City Championship series Friday night inside Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. With the win, RE/MAX has now won three titles in the past four years.

“When you come out here as a coach, and you ask kids to do something for you, and they give it everything they got,” said an emotion RE/MAX head coach Cory Scott after the win. “Everything that they got. They give it to you. I tell you, man. There’s nothing better in this world than to have 12 kids to give you everything they got for six innings, for a whole season, since January. And I’ll tell you, man. I’ve never been more proud of a team. I’ve had some really, really special ones, and to see my son go out like this. It’s just everything to me. It is everything to me.”

“It’s great because it was my last game, and I really wanted to go out with the win today,” added Landon Scott, who got the start and struck out eight for RE/MAX.

EXTENDED GAME HIGHLIGHTS

