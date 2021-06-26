Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm to hot Sunday under bright skies

Forecast Discussion: High pressure is building in from the Atlantic to give us a rain free Sunday. With a little more sunshine Sunday, highs will warm to the upper 80s inland and mid 80s on the beaches. Most of ENC will consistently have highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this week, but coastal areas will max out in the mid 80s each day. Rain chances will be below summer averages as only a few isolated inland afternoon showers are possible most days until a front approaches late week.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm with a high of 88. The heat index will reach the low to mid 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, mainly for southern areas. High near 88. Wind SE-10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with highs around 89. Winds South-10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only an isolated late day inland thundershower possible. High 89. Wind Southwest-10 mph.

