Pet owners, be conscious of ticks this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s that time of year again when we have to keep our eyes out for those annoying little pests that like to latch on to our pets and sometimes even us.

When you think of ticks, you think of them attacking your dogs and maybe even your cats, but did you know that horses can also have these annoying insects latched onto them? Well, a local veterinarian explained what you can do to protect your pets.

Horses typically can have ticks around their legs, especially when they are standing in tall grass.

In addition to horses though, ticks can latch on to other pets as well.

Dr. Christian Proietto, a veterinarian at Animal Care East in Winterville says dogs, cats, horses and even cattle can be sources of ticks and with an increase in tick bites, it’s important to protect your four-legged friends.

“We are seeing more tick transmitted disease recently over the past couple of years and a lot of that is due to a couple of different factors.”

Factors like bird migration patterns, climate change and people moving into suburban areas allowing for more dogs and cats to fall victim to these nasty little creatures.

Ticks can oftentimes carry easily transmittable diseases as well.

The most common disease shouldn’t be a surprise.

Dr. Proietto says Lyme Disease is the one they typically see, with much more acute and chronic cases seen over the past couple years.

He says some common symptoms to keep an eye out for if your pet is bitten by a tick are loss of appetite, lethargy, fever or limping.

Proietto says if you have any concerns removing a tick off your pet, take them to your local vet for help.

