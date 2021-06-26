Advertisement

Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport

In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles. Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield. The intrusion Thursday, June 24, 2021, forced a sudden closure of some runways.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a passenger was taken to the hospital after he jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport.

Authorities say United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate Friday evening when the man tried to breach the cockpit, then opened the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the taxiway.

His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

It’s the second disruption at LAX in two days.

Authorities say on Thursday evening, a driver plowed through a fence onto the airfield at a FedEx cargo facility before he was taken into custody.

