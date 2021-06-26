Advertisement

Man convicted of driving into student runners in Oklahoma

FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder...
FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder for crashing his pickup truck into a group of high school cross country runners, killing three and injuring five, is escorted out of the courtroom during a break for lunch during jury selection for his trial in Norman, Okla.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of crashing into an Oklahoma high school cross-country team, killing three and injuring several others, has been found guilty of murder.

Cleveland County jurors on Friday found Max Townsend guilty of three counts of second-degree murder.

The 58-year-old was also found guilty of three counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and four counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Prosecutors said Townsend accelerated his pickup truck to 77 mph before crashing into the runners from Moore High School in suburban Oklahoma City in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity police officer Gerard "Jerry" Fucito.
Chocowinity police officer dies unexpectedly, CPD says
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Two vaccine lottery winners to be announced in N.C. on Monday
Ten-year-old Lilly Chigas organized a Pride event in Emerald Isle.
Ten year old organizes Emerald Isle’s first ever Pride event
(Source: KLTV Staff)
Law firm gives away 1,000 gallons of free gas

Latest News

Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Families cling to hope as condo collapse toll rises to 9
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Before building collapse, $9 million in repairs needed
FILE - Lil Nas X performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 on June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X set for BET Awards
Serena Williams prepares for a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in...
Serena Williams says she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics