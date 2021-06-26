Law firm gives away 1,000 gallons of free gas

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Wayne Hardee Law is giving away 1,000 gallons of gas, Saturday.

The gas giveaway will go from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Duck Thru in Washington, located at 1706 West 5th St.

“Seeing how the recent gas shortage in eastern NC affected so many of our clients and family members. I thought let’s give away gas as a small token to show our appreciation.”

The first 100 cars will get 10 free gallons of gas each.

According to the law firm, no purchase is necessary and Wayne Hardee Law employees are in charge of pumping the gas.

Hardee says Duck Thru agreed to sell them 1,000 gallons for the cause.

