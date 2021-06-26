Advertisement

Law firm gives away 1,000 gallons of free gas

(Source: KLTV Staff)
(Source: KLTV Staff)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Wayne Hardee Law is giving away 1,000 gallons of gas, Saturday.

The gas giveaway will go from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Duck Thru in Washington, located at 1706 West 5th St.

“Seeing how the recent gas shortage in eastern NC affected so many of our clients and family members. I thought let’s give away gas as a small token to show our appreciation.”

Wayne Hardee, Wayne Hardee Law

The first 100 cars will get 10 free gallons of gas each.

According to the law firm, no purchase is necessary and Wayne Hardee Law employees are in charge of pumping the gas.

Hardee says Duck Thru agreed to sell them 1,000 gallons for the cause.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chocowinity police officer Gerard "Jerry" Fucito.
Chocowinity police officer dies unexpectedly, CPD says
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Two vaccine lottery winners to be announced in N.C. on Monday
Ten-year-old Lilly Chigas organized a Pride event in Emerald Isle.
Ten year old organizes Emerald Isle’s first ever Pride event

Latest News

NCWorks hiring event
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm to hot Sunday under bright skies
Greenville wraps up Pride Month with final celebration
Greenville wraps up Pride Month with final celebration
Intersection of Reade Circle and Evans Street to close for pavement artwork installation.
Road closure in Greenville for artwork installation
First Pride celebration held in Greenville since the pandemic began.
Greenville wraps up Pride Month with final celebration