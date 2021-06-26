GUC donates fans to those in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People looking to beat the summer heat will be getting some help from a local utility company.

Greenville Utilities is donating dozens of fans to people in need.

Employees delivered 50 fans to the Pitt County Council on Aging, 25 fans to the Greenville Housing Authority and 25 to the Department of Social Services.

Organizers say they are trying to reach as many people as they can since many people living in poverty do not have air conditioning.

Scott Mullis, GUC Customer Relations says, “Fans are a good way for customers to stay cool and helping seniors is something that is near and dear to Greenville Utilities.”

Rich Zeck, Executive Director for the Pitt County Council on Aging says, “We are going to be able to help seniors that struggle with utility costs who can not afford an air conditioner.”

Officials say if you qualify and need a fan you can contact the Pitt County Council on Aging.

