Advertisement

GUC donates fans to those in need

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -People looking to beat the summer heat will be getting some help from a local utility company.

Greenville Utilities is donating dozens of fans to people in need.

Employees delivered 50 fans to the Pitt County Council on Aging, 25 fans to the Greenville Housing Authority and 25 to the Department of Social Services.

Organizers say they are trying to reach as many people as they can since many people living in poverty do not have air conditioning.

Scott Mullis, GUC Customer Relations says, “Fans are a good way for customers to stay cool and helping seniors is something that is near and dear to Greenville Utilities.”

Rich Zeck, Executive Director for the Pitt County Council on Aging says, “We are going to be able to help seniors that struggle with utility costs who can not afford an air conditioner.”

Officials say if you qualify and need a fan you can contact the Pitt County Council on Aging.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing
Greenville law firm to give away gas Saturday in Washington
Benjamin Sprester
Stella man facing sex charges involving two young boys

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Downpours and sunshine this weekend
Extended Highlights - GLL City Championship - Game 3 - RE/MAX vs. Host Lions
Extended Highlights - GLL City Championship Game 3 - RE/MAX vs. Host Lions
Hunter Haven employee sprays a horse with tick preventative.
Pet owners, be conscious of ticks this season
Pet owners beware of ticks
Pet owners, be conscious of ticks this season
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, Matt Trebek, left, and Emily...
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King