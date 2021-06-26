Advertisement

Greenville wraps up Pride Month with final celebration

By Deric Rush
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness wrapped up Pride Month in Greenville with a final celebration on Saturday.

The event was organized in hopes to better construct a sense of community within Pitt County.

“We just really wanted to bring a community together to let the people that live here that identify as LGBTQ know that you’re supported and there are people that love you and are here for you in this community,” said celebration organizer and member of NAMI Tiffanie Herring.

Some of the activities featured were belly dancing, a drum circle, and a drag show.

Multiple LGBTQ+ organizations set up tables around the Town Common Amphitheater, where people who attended for the first-time, such as Brianna Plumb, felt supported.

“Being able to see so many people support just me as well as others just makes me feel so much more proud to be who I am. Regardless of who you are. Regardless of how you identify,” Plumb said. “There’s really nothing you have to do or anything you have to say when someone comes out to you. You just have to love that person.”

Greenville wraps up Pride Month with final celebration
