Governor Cooper vetoes bill barring abortions based on sex, race or genetic abnormality

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill passed by the legislature that would have barred abortion providers from performing the procedure if a woman’s decision centered on the unborn child’s sex, race or a genetic abnormality diagnosis.

The bill did receive 6 democratic votes in the House back in May.

Regarding his decision to veto the legislation, Cooper said, “This bill gives the government control over what happens and what is said in the exam room between a woman and her doctor at a time she faces one of the most difficult decisions of her life. This bill is unconstitutional and it damages the doctor-patient relationship with an unprecedented government intrusion.”

House Speaker Tim Moore said, “Gender, race, and disability are protected classes in most other contexts. Why should we allow the unborn to be discriminated against for these same traits? The message sent by this veto is that some human life is more valuable than others based on immutable characteristics.”

“Abortions based on genetic traits such as sex, race or Down Syndrome are unquestionably wrong,” said NCGOP Press Secretary Livy Polen. “Like Governor Cooper, the NCGOP firmly believes in a woman’s right to privacy with her doctor. However, the practice of sex-, race-, or disability-selective abortions are not based on medical advice, but genetic preferences. Cooper’s veto suggests that only certain genetic traits make a human life valuable. As Republicans, we stand by the American principle that ALL life is of equal value.”

The bill heads back to the House for a veto override vote.

