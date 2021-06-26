Chocowinity police officer dies unexpectedly, CPD says

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Chocowinity police officer Gerard “Jerry” Fucito passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, the police department said.

Fucito provided service to the citizens of Chocowinity for over a decade and had a “positive impact on many lives,” the Chocowinity Police Department said on Facebook.

“Jerry was committed to his work and passionate about helping people who were going through tough times in their lives,” CPD said. “Jerry was always there to help someone in need and was always willing to provide support no matter what the situation. Jerry was a man of many words and always carried a positive attitude that would spread to anyone around him. Jerry will be greatly missed by us all.”

