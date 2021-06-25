Advertisement

Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.(Mesa Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Gray News) – Police arrested two women accused of stealing over $100,000 in merchandise from Walmart stores across five states.

According to the Mesa Police Department, Mary Garcia, 47, and Melinda Rodriguez, 38, face several charges for organized retail theft.

Police said Wednesday in a news release that the pair would use the in-store scanning app from Walmart in order to use the quick pay at the checkout, but ultimately would bypass payment and walk out with the unpaid items.

“By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items,” police said.

Law enforcement teamed up with Walmart Loss Prevention and launched an investigation in March 2021.

Over time, Garcia and Rodriguez were tracked using the same tactic for thefts in Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado and Texas.

Police say Garcia was responsible for about $72,000 in stolen items in Maricopa County alone, while Rodriguez was responsible for about $34,000 in stolen merchandise.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing
Greenville law firm to give away gas Saturday in Washington
Benjamin Sprester
Stella man facing sex charges involving two young boys

Latest News

Flowers and candles were laid at the crime scene in central Wuerzburg, Germany, Saturday, June...
Authorities puzzle over motive for German knife attack
This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in...
J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim
More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and...
Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested
The suspect accused of shooting a Daytona Beach officer was apprehended. (Source: News 13...
Daytona Beach shooting suspect apprehended
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world