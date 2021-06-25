WIC program offering more support through September

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Women, Infants & Children program is offering more support to families during the pandemic by increasing cash value benefits to help purchase fruits and vegetables through September.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, plus, infants and children up to five years old.

It serves as a resource for people to receive nutritional education, breastfeeding support, and healthy foods.

The program has increased cash value benefits for each active WIC participant to $35.00 per month.

Robin Tant, Pitt County Health Department Nutrition Program Director says, “We always promote fresh vegetables and fruit, they are good for your health. We also think about food insecurities and how this can help them get food and local foods that you can purchase at the grocery store.”

Officials say the additional money can only be used for fresh fruits and vegetables and benefits will be loaded onto your EWIC card monthly.

