Washington officials hope new kayak launch will add boost to the economy

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - City officials in Washington joined the Sound Rivers organization Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new kayak launch at Mason’s Landing boat ramp.

With Washington being a city that thrives off of its waterfront and waterway attractions, city officials like Mayor Donald Sadler are optimistic that additions to their waterways like kayak launches will provide a way for natural resources like the Pamlico and Tar Rivers to add an additional boost to their economy.

“It’s a beautiful day to see this. With Washington being a water community this new kayak launch will bring people out to enjoy the river. With them coming out to enjoy the river, the public will visit restaurants and hopefully spend the night over and we can make a weekend of it,” said Mayor Sadler.

Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jillian Howell explained that these launches are unique, stating “This is an ADA accessible kayak launch, so both able-bodied paddlers and folks are going to be able to equally use this.” The launches have benches and several other ADA approved attachments making them more friendly for those physically impaired.

Sound Rivers also built a kayak launch at Haven’s Garden near the Washington Estuarium. Officials with Sound Rivers say they are currently working to add an additional kayak launch to the Greenville Port Terminal.

