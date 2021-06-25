Stella man facing sex charges involving two young boys

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man remains in jail after being charged with sex acts involving two young boys.

Carteret County deputies on Friday charged Benjamin Sprester with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies began investigating the case on May 27th. They say the victims were boys 6 and 8 years old, who were known to Sprester.

The 34-year-old Stella man is being held on a $300,000 bond and will have a first court appearance on Monday.

