Several Pitt County roads getting resurfaced next week

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several roads in Pitt County are getting a facelift.

Work will start Monday on Williams Road from U.S. 264 to U.S. 13. Crews will mill and resurface the road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., so expect some lane closures and delays.

Work will start from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on July 6 to mill and resurface the following roads:

-Allen Road from U.S. 264 Alternate to Stantonsburg Road;

-Charles Boulevard (N.C. 43) from Greenville Boulevard (U.S. 264 Alt.) to Signature Drive;

-Evans Street from north of the intersection of Greenville Boulevard to Fire Tower Road; and

-Old Tar Road from Fire Tower Road to Worthington Road.

Work is expected to be finished late in the fall.

