SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Pitt County deputies Thursday night.

Sheriff Paula Dance said deputies were called to the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park, which is off Clarks Neck Road, for a domestic call involving an armed person around 7:45 p.m.

Dance said when deputies arrived they encountered a 48-year-old man who was armed. The man was shot and died at the scene.

The sheriff said none of her deputies were injured.

Dance did say there was someone else at the home who originally called 911.

The two deputies involved, who were both wearing body cameras, have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these cases.

The names of those involved have yet to be released.

