Saving Graces: Memphis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Memphis.

Memphis is 9 weeks old and was in a litter with nine other kittens. Volunteers believe he would do best in a home with other pets and would make the perfect addition to a family with kids.

Saving Graces will be in PetSmart on Monday and will be having adoption hours on Saturday and Sunday. They are meeting potential adopters by appointment only on weekdays.

