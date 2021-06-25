Advertisement

Organization to host largest Pride event in Greenville

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pride Month is about to wrap up, but not before a last weekend full of celebration.

NAMI is an organization putting on the biggest Pride event Greenville has ever seen. It will be in the Town Common Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NAMI has helped many in the LGBTQ community overcome mental health issues often brought on by a lack of acceptance. With the event, they hope to break the stigma surrounding mental health and connect members of the community with health resources, jobs and much more.

“When it comes to LGBTQ, we know that these individuals can be marginalized, can be discriminated against,” explained Tiffanie Herring, the president of NAMI in Pitt County.

She says the event will offer food, drag shows, and the opportunity to connect with several local organizations that support the LGBTQ community.

Rose Bogue, who is non-binary, said they are excited to attend the event and be represented in an increasingly progressive city.

“It makes me feel amazing,” they said.

“It shows where Greenville is at.”

