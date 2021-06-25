Advertisement

North Carolina remains near bottom on COVID-19 vaccinations

On Friday, Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church held a vaccination clinic in Greenville.
On Friday, Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church held a vaccination clinic in Greenville.(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Less than half of North Carolinians eligible for a COVID-19 shot are fully vaccinated. even though there are more than 2.1 million doses waiting on shelves for residents to take.

Less than 118,000 residents came in for a first dose in the two weeks since the state announced four $1 million prizes would be given out to vaccinated adult.

North Carolina ranks 12th-worst in the nation in vaccines administered per capita.

It is second-worst among states with a Democratic governor. Those lagging numbers were the context under which President Joe Biden visited Raleigh on Thursday to urge North Carolinians to come in for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed at this mobile home Thursday night.
SBI investigating deadly Pitt County deputy-involved shooting
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Miami Dade Fire Rescue video shows rescue workers digging through the rubble following the...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 still missing
Greenville law firm to give away gas Saturday in Washington
Benjamin Sprester
Stella man facing sex charges involving two young boys

Latest News

“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says
Pitt County hosts walk-in vaccine clinic
DHHS $25 gift card incentive expanding to Eastern Carolina
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Long-haul symptoms take toll on those who had COVID-19
President Joe Biden to visit N.C.