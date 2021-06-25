Advertisement

Nine recreational sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

Group warns to avoid swimming in some rivers because of bacteria
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Sound Rivers says nine sites failed the Swim Guide test this week in the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse river watersheds.

The nine sites that tested positive for fecal bacteria exceeding state and federal recreational water-quality standards are located at Port Terminal in Greenville and Havens Garden in Washington in the Tar-Pamlico watershed; in the Neuse River watershed, at Oak Bluff Road, Kinston’s N.C. Highway 11 boating access, Havelock Boat Ramp on Slocum Creek, River Bend kayak launch, Brice’s Creek, and Midyette Street and Rice Creek in Oriental.

Swim Guide is an international water-quality program conducted locally by Sound Rivers, an environmental nonprofit with a mission to keep North Carolina’s waterways fishable, swimmable and drinkable.

Each week, a team of Sound Rivers’ volunteers gathers water samples at 49 popular recreation sites along the Neuse and Tar-Pamlico river basins, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound. The samples are then tested for the bacteria E. coli by Sound Rivers’ staff, and results are released to the public, providing an easy way to find out where it’s safe to swim. Where it’s not, boaters, swimmers and their pets should avoid the water or practice caution at these sites, as exposure to bacteria-laden waters comes with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

To sign up for Swim Guide notifications, go to www.soundrivers.org/swimguide or text “SWIM” to 33222 for weekly water-quality text updates. For more information about Sound Rivers, visit soundrivers.org.

